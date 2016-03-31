版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五 04:30 BJT

BRIEF-Silver Standard Resources explores options for Perdito project

March 31 Silver Standard Resources Inc :

* Silver Standard signs option agreement to explore Perdito project

* Budgeted $1.5 million for drilling and field work this year with permits anticipated later in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

