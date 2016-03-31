版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五

BRIEF-Anbang informs Starwood it is walking away from proposed takeover of Starwood - CNBC, citing DJ

March 31 (Reuters) -

* Anbang informs Starwood it is walking away from proposed takeover of Starwood - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage: [HOT.N ] )

