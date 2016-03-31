BRIEF-Host Hotels recommends holders to reject mini tender offer by units of Mackenzie Capital

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar steady after Trump-led dip
* Dollar recovers some ground after five straight daily falls
March 31 Host Hotels & Resorts Inc :
* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc recommends that holders of operating partnership units of Host Hotels & Resorts L.P. reject "mini tender" offer by certain affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management LP
* Says learned Mackenzie Capital Management made unsolicited offer for up to 240,000 units of Host Hotels & Resorts Lp
* Says "neither company nor host L.P. are in any way associated with Mackenzie offer"
* Says board of directors of company recommends that holders of op units reject this unsolicited offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Dollar recovers some ground after five straight daily falls
Jan 18 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Move marks deeper push into financial industry by China's HNA