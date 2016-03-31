版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五 04:50 BJT

BRIEF-Asta Funding and units signed first amendment to loan agreement with Bank Hapoalim b.m.

March 31 Asta Funding Inc

* On March 30, 2016, Asta Funding, and its units signed first amendment to loan agreement with bank Hapoalim b.m. - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

