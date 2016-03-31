版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五

BRIEF-WPX Energy says CEO Richard Muncrief's 2015 compensation was $7 mln vs $17.6 mln in 2014

March 31 Wpx Energy Inc

* Ceo Richard E. Muncrief total 2015 compensation of $7 million versus total compensation of $17.6 million in 2014 - sec filing

* CFO Kevin vann total 2015 compensation of $2.3 million versus total compensation of $2 million in 2014 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ WPX.N] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

