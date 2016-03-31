BRIEF-WPX Energy says CEO Richard Muncrief's 2015 compensation was $7 mln vs $17.6 mln in 2014

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar steady after Trump-led dip
* Dollar recovers some ground after five straight daily falls
March 31 Wpx Energy Inc
* Ceo Richard E. Muncrief total 2015 compensation of $7 million versus total compensation of $17.6 million in 2014 - sec filing
* CFO Kevin vann total 2015 compensation of $2.3 million versus total compensation of $2 million in 2014 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ WPX.N] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Dollar recovers some ground after five straight daily falls
Jan 18 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Move marks deeper push into financial industry by China's HNA