BRIEF-Edwards Lifesciences CEO's 2015 total compensation was $9.1 mln vs $8.6 mln in 2014 - SEC Filing

March 31 Edwards Lifesciences Corp :

* Says CEO Michael Mussallem's 2015 total compensation was $9.1 million versus $8.6 million in 2014 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1SpQhLv) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

