BRIEF-CF Industries CEO Anthony Will's compensation for 2015 was $5.7 mln vs $4.4 mln in 2014

March 31 Cf Industries Holdings Inc

* Ceo w. Anthony will's total compensation for fy 2015 was $5.7 million compared to $4.4 million in fy 2014 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

