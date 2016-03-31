版本:
BRIEF-HD Supply says CEO Joseph Deangelo's 2015 compensation was $6.4 mln vs $6.6 mln in 2014

March 31 HD Supply Holdings Inc

* Ceo Joseph Deangelo 2015 total compensation $6.4 million versus total compensation of $6.6 million in 2014

* Cfo evan J. Levitt 2015 total compensation $1.4 million versus total compensation of $2.3 million in 2014

