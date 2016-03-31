版本:
BRIEF-Ansys CEO James E. Cashman III 2015 total compensation $10 million

March 31 Ansys Inc

* CEO James E. Cashman III 2015 total compensation of $10 million versus $5.3 million in 2014 - sec filing

* CFO Maria T. Shields 2015 total compensation of $2.9 million versus $1.8 million in 2014 - sec filing Source - 1.usa.gov/1MEYChB Further company coverage:

