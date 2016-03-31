版本:
BRIEF-Tableau Software CEO Christian Chabot FY 2015 total compensation unchanged at $0.5 million

March 31 Tableau Software Inc

* Says CEO Christian Chabot FY 2015 total compensation unchanged at $0.5 million - sec filing Source - 1.usa.gov/1opdF3A Further company coverage:

