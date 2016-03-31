版本:
BRIEF-Frontier Communications CEO Daniel Mccarthy 2015 compensation was $6.2 mln vs $4 mln in 2014

March 31 Frontier Communications Corp

* Ceo daniel j. Mccarthy 2015 total compensation $6.2 million versus 2014 total compensation $4 million - sec filing

* Cfo john m. Jureller 2015 total compensation $3.7 million versus 2014 total compensation $3 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

