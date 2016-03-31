版本:
BRIEF-Gas Natural files for common stock offering of up to $50 mln - SEC Filing

March 31 Gas Natural Inc :

* Files for common stock offering of up to $50 million - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1X0HeEF) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

