版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五 04:58 BJT

BRIEF-Lear says CEO Matthew Simoncini's 2015 compensation was $13.6 mln vs $12.2 mln in 2014

March 31 Lear Corp

* Says Ceo Matthew J. Simoncini fy 2015 total compensation $13.6 million versus $12.2 million in fy 2014

* Says Cfo Jeffrey H. Vanneste fy 2015 total compensation $4.1 million versus $4 million in fy 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐