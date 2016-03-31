版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五 06:25 BJT

BRIEF-Prism Technologies files for Non-Timely 10K - SEC filing

March 31 Prism Technologies Group Inc

* Files for Non-Timely 10K - SEC filing

* Estimates that it will report a net loss of approximately $20.0 million for 2015, compared to a net loss of $2.6 million for 2014 Source - 1.usa.gov/1MEYGhi Further company coverage:

