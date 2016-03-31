BRIEF-Prism Technologies files for Non-Timely 10K - SEC filing

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar steady after Trump-led dip
* Dollar recovers some ground after five straight daily falls
March 31 Prism Technologies Group Inc
* Files for Non-Timely 10K - SEC filing
* Estimates that it will report a net loss of approximately $20.0 million for 2015, compared to a net loss of $2.6 million for 2014 Source - 1.usa.gov/1MEYGhi Further company coverage:
* Dollar recovers some ground after five straight daily falls
Jan 18 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Move marks deeper push into financial industry by China's HNA