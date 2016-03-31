版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五 05:00 BJT

BRIEF-Parker Drilling says CEO Gary Rich's 2015 compensation was $2.8 mln vs $2.3 mln in 2014

March 31 Parker Drilling Co

* Ceo Gary Rich 2015 total compensation $2.8 million versus 2014 total compensation $2.3 million - sec filing

* Cfo weber 2015 total compensation $1.6 million versus 2014 total compensation $1 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐