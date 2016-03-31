版本:
BRIEF-Medtronic, Covidien International issue cash tender offer for up to $2.75 bln of outstanding debt securities

March 31 Medtronic Plc :

* Cash tender offer for up to $2.75 billion of outstanding debt securities issued by Medtronic Inc and Covidien International Finance S.A.

* Tender offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on April 27, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1UXgmaB) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

