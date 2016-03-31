版本:
BRIEF-Nisource says Nisource Finance entered $500 mln term loan agreement

March 31 Nisource Inc :

* On March 31, 2016, Nisource Finance Corp entered $500 million term loan agreement

* Term loans mature March 31, 2019 - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1VWi7V6) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

