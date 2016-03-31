版本:
BRIEF-Metlife CEO Steven Kandarian 2015 total compensation $15.7 million

March 31 Metlife Inc

* Says CEO Steven Kandarian 2015 total compensation was $15.7 million versus $15.2 million in 2014 - SEC filing

* CFO John C. R. Hele 2015 total compensation of $5.9 million versus $5.6 million in 2014 - SEC filing Source - 1.usa.gov/1RsDk77 Further company coverage: )

