BRIEF-Farmland Partners units enter loan agreement with Metlife

March 31 Farmland Partners Inc

* On March 29, 2016, five units of co's operating partnership entered loan agreement with Metlife, provides $127 million of term loans

* Each term loan matures on March 29, 2026 - SEC filing Source - 1.usa.gov/1PInyiU Further company coverage:

