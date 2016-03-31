版本:
2016年 4月 1日

BRIEF-Outrider Master Fund sold nearly 17 pct shares of Jaguar Mining

March 31 Outrider Master Fund LP :

* Outrider Master Fund LP sold 18.5 million shares of jaguar mining inc representing approximately 16.6 pct of total number of common shares outstanding

* Following sale, Outrider owns 17.5 million shares of jaguar, which constitutes approximately 15.8% of total number of shares outstanding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Outrider Master Fund LP] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

