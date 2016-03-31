版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五 06:07 BJT

BRIEF-Skyworks Solutions CEO's 2015 total compensation $10.2 mln vs $6.9 mln in 2014 - SEC Filing

March 31 Skyworks Solutions Inc :

* CEO David J. Aldrich 2015 total compensation of $10.2 million versus 2014 total compensation of $6.9 million - SEC Filing

* CFO Donald W. Palette 2015 total compensation of $3.2 million versus 2014 total compensation of $3.5 million - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1RO8EJx) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐