BRIEF-National Health Investors entered into construction mezzanine loan commitment

March 31 National Health Investors Inc

* Entered into construction mezzanine loan commitment with tenant, senior living communities

* Says total commitment is $14 million at an annual interest rate of 10%, with maturity in 5 years - SEC filing

* Construction will begin immediately and is expected to be completed by end of 2017 - SEC filing Source - 1.usa.gov/1RO9GFp Further company coverage:

