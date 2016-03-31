BRIEF-National Health Investors entered into construction mezzanine loan commitment

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar steady after Trump-led dip
* Dollar recovers some ground after five straight daily falls
March 31 National Health Investors Inc
* Entered into construction mezzanine loan commitment with tenant, senior living communities
* Says total commitment is $14 million at an annual interest rate of 10%, with maturity in 5 years - SEC filing
* Construction will begin immediately and is expected to be completed by end of 2017 - SEC filing Source - 1.usa.gov/1RO9GFp Further company coverage:
* Dollar recovers some ground after five straight daily falls
Jan 18 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Move marks deeper push into financial industry by China's HNA