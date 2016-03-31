版本:
BRIEF-Moody's downgrades PEMEX's ratings to baa3; downgrades BCA to b3; negative outlook

March 31 Moody's

* Moody's downgrades PEMEX's ratings to baa3; downgrades BCA to b3; negative outlook

* Actions prompted by view PEMEX's current weak credit metrics will worsen as it continues to fund capital expenditures from external sources Source text - bit.ly/1qlrce5 (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

