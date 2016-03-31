版本:
BRIEF-Frankly says Lockwood Broadcast Group renewal extends contract to Dec 31

March 31 Frankly Inc

* Frankly announces additional lockwood broadcast group renewal

* Says renewal extends frankly's contract until december 31, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

