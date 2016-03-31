版本:
2016年 4月 1日

BRIEF-Darden Restaurants sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share

March 31 Darden Restaurants Inc

* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.50per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

