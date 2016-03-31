版本:
BRIEF-Jeffrey Osher reports 9.2 pct stake in Green Dot Corp

March 31 Jeffrey B. Osher

* Jeffery B. Osher reported a previous stake of 7.8 % stake in Green Dot Corporation as of March 14 , 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

