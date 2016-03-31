版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五 05:44 BJT

BRIEF-Columbia Pacific says pleased with reconstitution of Terago board

March 31 (Reuters) -

* Columbia Pacific pleased with reconstitution of terago inc. Board

* Columbia Pacific advisors says "appreciate constructive working relationship we have built with board of terago" Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐