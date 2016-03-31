版本:
BRIEF-Granite REIT says Michael Forsayeth has been appointed CEO

March 31 Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

* Says Michael Forsayeth has been appointed Granite's chief executive officer effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

