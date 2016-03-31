版本:
BRIEF-Rovi says extends existing interactive program guide license - SEC Filing

March 31 Rovi Corp :

* Extension of existing interactive program guide license, distribution agreement, patent license agreement with time warner cable

* Agreement is extended through Dec. 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (1.usa.gov/1MEZK4S) Further company coverage:

