BRIEF-Pinnacle Financial Partners says entered into a revolving credit facility with US Bank, National Association

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar steady after Trump-led dip
* Dollar recovers some ground after five straight daily falls
March 31 Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc
* Says entered into a revolving credit facility with us bank, national association - Sec Filing
* Maximum borrowings under revolving credit facility cannot exceed $75 million at any point in time - Sec Filing
* Revolving credit facility matures on march 28, 2017 Source text - 1.usa.gov/1ROgGFh Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Dollar recovers some ground after five straight daily falls
Jan 18 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Move marks deeper push into financial industry by China's HNA