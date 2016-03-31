版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五 06:38 BJT

BRIEF-Wyndham Worldwide says CEO Stephen Holmes' 2015 total compensation was $14.9 mln vs $14.1 mln in 2014

March 31 Wyndham Worldwide Corp

* Says CEO Stephen Holmes' 2015 total compensation was $14.9 million versus $14.1 million in 2014 - SEC FILING Source text - 1.usa.gov/1Y2HqDC Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐