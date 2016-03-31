BRIEF-SunEdison served DoJ subpoena on Vivint Solar deal - SEC filing

March 31 SunEdison Inc :

* Says on March 28, 2016, SunEdison, Inc. received a subpoena from U.S. Department of Justice

* On March 28, 2016, co received a subpoena on certain financing activities in connection with company's acquisition of Vivint Solar

* Says subpoena sought info on conduct of former employee alleged to have committed wrongdoing in connection with Vivint termination talks

* On March 28, 2016 co received a subpoena relating to previously disclosed investigations by company's audit committee

* Says company and board of directors intend to cooperate with DoJ's inquiry and SEC investigation

* Says has received a nonpublic, informal inquiry from securities and exchange commission covering similar areas as DoJ

* Received subpoena related to intercompany transactions involving company,each of Terraform Power Inc. and Terraform Global Inc

* Received subpoena related to financing of co's Uruguay projects in connection with project costs and equity contributions Source text 1.usa.gov/1VWiHlT Further company coverage: