公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五 06:26 BJT

BRIEF-Quicksilver Resources enters into amendment to purchase agreement - SEC filing

March 31 Quicksilver Resources Inc :

* On March 30, 2016, co, units & Bluestone Natural Resources II entered into amendment to purchase agreement - SEC filing

* Amendment to purchase agreement extends outside date from March 31, 2016 to April 15, 2016 Source text 1.usa.gov/1TlWIUy Further company coverage:

