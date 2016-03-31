BRIEF-Hansen Medical to restate financial statements for three, six months ended June 30, 2015

March 31 Hansen Medical

* On March 25, 2016, audit committee of board determined co will be required to restate financial statements for three,six months ended June 30, 2015

* Audit committee of board determined co will be required to restate financial statements also for nine months ended Sept 30, 2015

* Restating to correct net loss attributable to stockholders,basic,diluted EPS for three,six months ended June 30, 2015,nine months ended Sept 30, 2015 Source - 1.usa.gov/25zdPHm