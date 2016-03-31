版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五

BRIEF-Lynden Energy says court authorized meeting to vote on arrangement with Earthstone Energy

March 31 Lynden Energy Corp

* Got interim order from court authorizing holding special meeting of security holders to vote on arrangement with Earthstone Energy

