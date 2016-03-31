版本:
BRIEF-Alexion says CEO David Hallal's 2015 compensation was $14.7 mln

March 31 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Says CFO Vikas Sinha FY 2015 total compensation $4.7 million versus $7 million in FY 2014 - sec filing

* Former CEO Leonard Bell 2015 total compensation of $24.9 million versus $20.6 million in 2014- sec filing

* CEO David Hallal 2015 total compensation of $14.7 million versus $7.5 million in 2014- sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

