BRIEF-Broadvision says files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing

March 31 Broadvision Inc :

* Says files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing

* Says recently uncovered regarding potential irregularities relating to a cash account at one of its European subsidiaries

* Says company and its accounting firm are in the process of collecting and reviewing this information

* Co and accounting firm will determine whether any changes need to be made in results of certain accounts of cash balances

* As in process of collecting relevant information, does not know if will be able to file annual report on form 10-K within timeframe