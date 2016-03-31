版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五 05:44 BJT

BRIEF-Carter's says CEO Michael Casey's 2015 compensation was $6.6 million

March 31 Carter's Inc

* CEO Michael D. Casey 2015 total compensation $6.6 million versus $6.3 million in 2014 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

