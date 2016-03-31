版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五

BRIEF-American Electric Power says reaffirming 2016 earnings forecast of $3.60-$3.80 per share

March 31 American Electric Power Company Inc

* AEP is reaffirming its 2016 earnings guidance range of $3.60 to $3.80 per share

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.70, revenue view -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* American Electric Power Co Inc says AEP Ohio utility unit received order from Ohio regulator supporting, modifying its expanded power purchase agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

