版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五 06:33 BJT

BRIEF-Valueact Capital Management Lp now holds 6,000 shares of Adobe Systems as of March 31, 2016

March 31 (Reuters) -

* Valueact Capital Management LP sold 8.73 mln shares of Adobe Systems Inc between 29-31 March 2016 at price of $92.97-$94

* Valueact Capital Management Lp Now Holds 6,000 Shares Of Adobe Systems As Of March 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source - 1.usa.gov/1pODriJ

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐