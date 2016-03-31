版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五 06:39 BJT

BRIEF-Plymouth Realty Capital granted extension to complete qualifying transaction

March 31 Plymouth Realty Capital Corp :

* Plymouth Realty Capital Corp. granted extension to complete qualifying transaction

* TSX Venture Exchange granted extension to May 19, 2016 to acquire a mixed-use plaza located in Mississauga Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

