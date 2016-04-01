BRIEF-Valartis Group says 2015 group loss expected to be lower than previous year

Credit Suisse CEO sees conditions improving in 2017 - Bloomberg TV
ZURICH, Jan 17 Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam sees market conditions improving during 2017 as the bank's reorganisation gathers pace and its efficiency drive continues.
April 1 Valartis Group AG :
* For 2015 group loss expected to be lower than previous year Source text - bit.ly/1MFPPfw Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 17 European shares were dragged lower by miners and carmakers on Tuesday, as markets awaited details of Britain's Brexit position in a late morning speech by Prime Minister Theresa May.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 The dollar could continue to strengthen for another 15 months, UBS Chairman Axel Weber told a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday. (Reporting by Noah Barkin)