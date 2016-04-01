版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五 13:21 BJT

BRIEF-Valartis Group says 2015 group loss expected to be lower than previous year

April 1 Valartis Group AG :

* For 2015 group loss expected to be lower than previous year Source text - bit.ly/1MFPPfw Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

