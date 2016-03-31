BRIEF-Harmony Merger files for Non-Timely 10K - SEC filing

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar steady after Trump-led dip
* Dollar recovers some ground after five straight daily falls
March 31 Harmony Merger Corp
* Files for Non-Timely 10K - SEC filing
* Expects to report a net loss of about $265,000 for the year ended December 31, 2015 Source - 1.usa.gov/25zd7Kl Further company coverage:
* Dollar recovers some ground after five straight daily falls
Jan 18 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Move marks deeper push into financial industry by China's HNA