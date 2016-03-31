版本:
BRIEF-Harmony Merger files for Non-Timely 10K - SEC filing

March 31 Harmony Merger Corp

* Files for Non-Timely 10K - SEC filing

* Expects to report a net loss of about $265,000 for the year ended December 31, 2015 Source - 1.usa.gov/25zd7Kl Further company coverage:

