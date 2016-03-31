版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五 06:56 BJT

BRIEF-Online ordering at Tesla.com for Model 3 will now open at 730 pm pacific - Elon Musk tweet

March 31 (Reuters) -

* Online ordering at Tesla.com for Model 3 will now open at 7:30 pm pacific to ensure no server overload; presentation still at 8:30 - Elon Musk tweet Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

