公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五

BRIEF-Urban Edge Properties CEO 2015 total compensation of $15.3 mln - SEC Filing

March 31 Urban Edge Properties :

* CEO Jeffrey S. Olson 2015 total compensation of $15.3 million - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1PInfEV) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

