BRIEF-Outrider Master Fund LP says sold 18.5 million common shares of Jaguar Mining Inc

March 31 (Reuters) -

* Outrider Master Fund LP says sold 18.5 million common shares of jaguar mining inc

* Outrider Master Fund LP says following sale, Outrider owns approximately 15.8% of total number of common shares outstanding Source text for Eikon:

