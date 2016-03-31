版本:
BRIEF-Nxt-Id Inc files for non-timely 10-k

March 31 (Reuters) -

* Nxt-Id Inc files for Non-Timely 10-K

* Nxt-Id Inc says engaged in ongoing review of treatment relating to certain "complex" accounting transactions in december 2015

* Nxt-Id Inc says have identified certain matters that constituted a material weakness in internal controls over financial reporting Source - 1.usa.gov/1opdQMi

