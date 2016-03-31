版本:
BRIEF-Transcat says Michael Tschiderer has been appointed CFO

March 31 Transcat Inc

* On march 27, 2016, michael j. Tschiderer assumed role of chief financial officer of transcat, inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

