公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五

BRIEF-Just Energy says has early redeemed $25 mln of principal on 9.75 pct senior notes

March 31 Just Energy Group Inc

* Has early redeemed $25 million of principal on its 9.75% senior unsecured notes due June 2018 at a redemption price of $28.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

