版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五 05:42 BJT

BRIEF-Immucell enters into agreements covering certain credit facilities with TD Bank

March 31 Immucell Corp

* On march 28, 2016, co entered into agreements covering certain credit facilities with td bank n.a. In amount of up to $4.5 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐